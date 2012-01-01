Welcome to Terry's Health Products,
a name that has been associated with natural health alternatives for nearly 40 years.  We are here to offer our customers the highest quality natural and organic products available.  We carry a wide variety of items for everyone's needs.  

We specialize in natural health supplements as well as natural and organic foods, herbs, spices, bulk items, allergy free products, and natural home and beauty.   Anything you need for your toxin free natural lifestyle we have or can get for you.  Our knowledgeable staff is here to assist you with any questions you might have.  That hasn't changed since 1984! 

What will
you find
when you
shop at
Terry's Health
Products?

Over 10,000 Top Quality
​Natural Products 

Vitamins, Supplements, Toxin-Free Personal Care, Chemical-Free Home Care, Essential Oils,  Bulk herbs and spices, Grocery, Vegan, Allergen Friendly products, locally made products, CBD and hemp products. 

Locally Made Products

We support locally made and locally owned businesses and creators that share our core product beliefs in their products.  Locally made products that are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives, artificial color and fragrance free.  

An award winning store

We have won Bismarck's Best of the Best Health and Natural Products store 7 years in a row from 2016-2022! This is thanks in part to our superior customer service that you can't find anywhere else. We appreciate beyond measure our customers and community support in achieving this award year after year. 

 Superb Customer Service from the Health Squad

We take the time to answer your questions and help you make the best choices for your health needs.  Customer service is our #1 priority so we always have our Health Squad available to answer questions. 

Great Deals and Low Prices​

We don't believe that eating healthy and buying safer healthier personal care products has to be more expensive.  Because of our 40 years in the natural health industry we have purchasing agreements to secure products for less so that we can pass that savings onto our customers.  We also have a monthly sale flyer, our Healthy Rewards Program, and in store deals to save you more $ on your journey to health. 

Several Ways To Shop

We want to make your healthy living
​lifestyle easy....
Come in, call us to order, pick up from curbside,
shop online at Terryshp.com or have us deliver to you. Free delivery in the surrounding Bismarck, Mandan, Lincoln area

A place of education

Our healthy living blog is full of information on living a healthier lifestyle and the products that help you achieve that.  Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Tik Tok for more healthy living tips, info, new product announcements and sales. Sign up to receive our emails for special announcements and advanced notice of products and sales. 

Proud member of several professional trade organizations